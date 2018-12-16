Appeal all political parties to arrive at consensus for Women's Reservation Bill: Vice President Naidu
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu participated in a conference organised by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog on women empowerment. Speaking at the event, Vice President Naidu said, "I would like to appeal to all political parties to arrive at a consensus to ensure the passage of Women's Reservation Bill for providing reservation to women in Parliament and state legislatures."