I appeal CM Mamata to stop Muslim appeasement: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she charged at the party for 'dividing communities'. On this Owaisi said, "If our work is extremism according to CM Mamata, then I can't say anything, extremism is that she let BJP enter West Bengal and she is looking down to Muslims of the state as human indicators of Muslims are very low in the state". "Please stop appeasing Muslims for vote," she added.