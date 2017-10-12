'Shikaari khud yaha Shikaar ho gaya': Twitterati reacts after Dhoni got stumped for the first time in T20I

In an event that turned out be a rare occurrence, the man who holds the record of bagging 100 stumps in One Day International MS Dhoni got stumped for the first time in his 80-match T20 International career during the second T20I match at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati on 10 October.

The ball that spun the 36-years-old player was Australia’s spinner Zampa that pitched on the rough and Tim Paine, behind the wickets caught the ball.

After that Twitter users had come up with some amazing reactions and trolled the master for getting the taste of his own medicine.

With 100th 'lightining speed stumping', the Ranchi boy goes past the previous record held by Kumar Sangakkara - 99 stumping.

Here are some of the reactions on micro-blogging site: