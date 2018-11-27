'Hug With Pakistan Army Chief Not a Rafale Deal': Navjot Singh Sidhu in Lahore

'The hug (with Pakistan Army Chief) was for hardly a second, it was not a Rafale Deal . When two Punjabis meet they hug each other. It's a normal practice in Punjab,' he said.

Lahore, November 27: The Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Sidhu once again defended hugging Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in August this year, calling it a normal practice of embracing each other in Punjabi culture. Sidhu made the remarks in Lahore, where he was invited by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor.

Confronted by Pakistani media over the flak generated by him back in India for hugging General Bajwa, Sidhu said the criticism was uncalled for. Quipping with a jibe at the ruling BJP government at the Centre, the senior Congress leader said his interaction with the Pakistani Army chief was not a "Rafale deal" -- the controversy-marred defence pact inked between the India and France-based Dassault Aviation. Navjot Singh Sidhu Crosses Attari-Wagah Border, Says 'I am Messenger of Guru Nanak'.

"The hug (with Pakistan Army Chief) was for hardly a second, it was not a Rafale Deal . When two Punjabis meet they hug each other. It's normal practice in Punjab," he said.

#WATCH The hug(with Pakistan Army Chief) was for hardly a second, it was not a #RafaleDeal . When two Punjabis meet they hug each other, its normal practice in Punjab.: Navjot Sidhu in Lahore pic.twitter.com/w43CYie5GI — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018

Earlier today, Sidhu crossed the Atari-Wagah border to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, scheduled for November 28.

Sidhu said the corridor "will be a bridge and erase enmity". He further added, "It will increase people to people contact and bring peace. It is my belief that there are possibilities in it."

The Indian government on the eve of Guru Nanak Gurpurab, on November 22 approved the building and development of Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to India-Pakistan International Border.

Following this, the Pakistan government announced to open the corridor next year.

The Kartarpur route along the India-Pakistan border is three kilometers away from Gurdaspur, Punjab. If opened, it would allow Sikh pilgrims a direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak died in 1539.