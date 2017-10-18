APOEL hold Dortmund in Champions League

Nicosia, Oct 18 (IANS) Cyprus champions APOEL held Borussia Dortmund 1-1 at home in their first game of group H of the Champions League.

After a goalless first half on Tuesday, substitute striker Michael Pote scored for APOEL in the 62nd minute, before Greek centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos equalised five minutes later for Dortmund, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both teams had their chances to win the match, with Dortmund squandering a shot on the goal post seconds before the end of extra time.

The draw gave APOEL and Dortmund their first point in three matches, after both were beaten by Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspurs.

