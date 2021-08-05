Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari points out flaws in Article 35A

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) chief Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday asserted that there were flaws in Article 35A but the decision is benefiting the women of UT.

Although he termed August 5 a day of "regret" till our rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are restored.

"I agree that there were flaws in Article 35A. It was not fair for our sisters and daughters. I hope it will be restored by the Supreme Court with amendments that will give equal rights to our sisters and daughters," said Bukhari.

Speaking on the occasion of the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, he alleged that "no major development" has taken place since 2019, while adding that this was an attempt to create a rift between Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari also lashed out at the overarching influence of the bureaucracy and stressed the need for an elected government in the Union Territory.

Congress leader Ravindra Sharma also alleged that after the abrogation of Article 370 terrorism has increased in Jammu and Kashmir.

"BJP should tell what benefits people have got after the abrogation of Article 370. Earlier they used to say terrorism is because of Article 370 but the terrorist activities have been increased in UT and infiltration from Pakistan has also increased. They are not creating any employment opportunities for the youths. They said that 50,000 people will get jobs. Now, BJP should tell how many got jobs in the last two years," Sharma said.

He further asked how many private sectors came in Jammu and Kashmir and how many industries have been established after the abrogation of Article 370.

"The abrogation of Article 370 took away the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It was an essential component as a security for the locals for their land and job. After two years people are not happy and youths are still waiting for employment," added Congress leader.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta said that it was very important to remove Article 370 and many developments took place after the abrogation.

"Due to the circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir, it was very important to remove Article 370. Everyday incidents of stone-pelting, terrorism were happening. The normal life of people was disturbed due to such incidents. People used to host the national flag of Pakistan. Now people have started to understand and stone-pelting and other such incidents have also stooped in UT," said BJP leader.

He further said that the establishment of AIIMS, IIT, IIM, medical colleges, hydroelectric projects and tunnels show that development is happening after the abrogation of Article 370.

The Centre had abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019. (ANI)