Apna Dal-Communist Gen Secy Pallavi Patel Meets Akhilesh, Is Alliance on Cards Ahead of UP Polls?

As Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls in less than two months, big political parties have begun pitching in for alliances with smaller ones. Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party in UP, is on course to stitch alliances, as claimed by party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

On Friday, Pallavi Patel, the national general secretary of Apna Dal (Communist), met the SP chief in Lucknow. The duo reportedly discussed matters regarding the 2022 assembly polls in UP for about 45 minutes.

Pallavi Patel is the sister of Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (Sonelal) faction that is in alliance with the BJP.

Recently, Anupriya Patel, who was a Union Minister during the first term of the Modi government, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The Apna Dal (S) is also an ally of the Yogi government in UP.

For some time, there were rumours about Apna Dal (S) being unhappy with the BJP, however, after the meeting with Shah, things have reportedly been on track between the two allies.

The Apna Dal (S) has 9 MLAs in Uttar Pradesh, while Anupriya Patel is the MP from Mirzapur. Apna Dal has been with the NDA at the Centre since the time of Modi 1.0. Anupriya Patel’s husband Ashish Patel has also not been made a ministerial post in the Yogi government.

Ashish Patel is the National President and MLC of Apna Dal (S). The party is considered to have a good grip on the Kurmi voters in Purvanchal area.

On the other hand, expressing faith in the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, BSP leader Kamlesh Gupta (Handiya Vidhan Sabha, Prayagraj) joined the Samajwadi Party. Member Legislative Council Jagjivan Prasad was present on this occasion.

After meeting the SP Chief, newly elected district panchayat members Kallu Ram Bhartiya (Kori) and Ramprakash Gautam (Village Head) Amolar development block Talgram district Kannauj, residents of Naraini assembly constituency of Banda also took membership of the Samajwadi Party.

