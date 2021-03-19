APML issues pre-alert and guidelines to save innocent citizens from fake websites and fraudsters in packing and moving segment

NEW DELHI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. (APML) issues pre-alert and guidelines to save and forewarn innocent customers against companies carrying out packing and moving activities in a fraudulent manner under the name of Agarwal Packers and Movers and/ or similar name type that escapes the attention at most times. Hundreds of innocent customers are falling prey to these fake websites and their phishing advertisements. Ultimately, once they get trapped they face huge financial loss of their precious goods which is their lifetime savings and has great emotive value. These fake companies reach out to the public via various search engines & on-line platforms and entice people by portraying themselves as the associates or agents of Agarwal Packers and Movers. On a regular basis, APML displays such cheating incidents on the media page of its website.

It is indeed quite shocking to know that such fraudulent companies are demolishing goodwill and hard-earned trust of original Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited that has been in existence since the last 35 years. Shri Ramesh Agarwal, CMD- APML issue advisories on a National as well as local level via PR and media advertisement to aware and alert innocent customers and protect them from moving scams by such fraudsters. The company has also created an awareness page on its official website www.agarwalpackers.com under Beware of Fake Page (https://www.agarwalpackers.com/beware-of-fake.html). APML advises all customers to be cautious, as, daily around 50 people get trapped by fake Agarwal Packers and Movers and this has become a big menace.

The guidelines showcase that the original and trust worthy APML has a unique contact number 9-300-300-300 and website www.agarwalpackers.com along with the assurance picture of Shri Ramesh Agarwal with a 'cap' duly exhibited on its website, stationery & other printed documents alongside the name of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd.

APML is doing its best possible to contain this National menace and the company is taking stringent action against such fraudsters that come into their notice. FIRs have also been filed at police stations in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore and Jaipur and many other police stations have been informed to take necessary action. APML also encourages the general public to check on-line and news clips as to how such fraudsters cheat the general public and APML also requests them to help us by bringing such cases under our notice and the company assures to keep all names confidential. Beware of such fraudsters to save your emotions falling into the wrong hands. Remain vigil and check thoroughly is a request to the general public.

About APML : Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd., APML, is a one of the largest relocation company with over three decades of experience in core packing and moving activities besides creating a niche in logistics, transportation and supply chain management. It imprinted its beginnings from 1987 and has evolved from a very small Agarwal Household Carrier to a large corporate entity spanning across various verticals and entire supply chain activities viz., Transportation, Warehousing, Air – Cargo and Home Storage, with a fleet of more than 1000 vehicles, 5000 trucking cubes, 2.5 million Sq. Feet state of the art warehouses and a wide international presence in 182 countries along with an establishment of 103 self-owned offices in all major cities connecting 1264 destinations within India. APML's growth has been remarkable and rapid and within three decades of inception Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. has emerged as the India's largest mover of household goods and has also been recognized for World Book of Records (UK) & 7 times in Limca book of Records and also possesses many other certifications and accolades.

