APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University exams: KTU postpones all final year exams scheduled to begin from 1 July; check at ktu.edu.in

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has indefinitely postponed all examinations due to the coronavirus situation in the state of Kerala. The eighth semester exams of engineering courses were scheduled to begin from 1 July, 2020.

The official website of the university posted the announcement - https://ktu.edu.in/eu/core/announcements.htm - on Monday stating that all B Tech S8 Regular and Supplementary exams, which includes the part time students as well, have been postponed.

According to a report published in The New Indian Express, the affiliating university for engineering colleges in the state received several requests from students, parents and student bodies regarding the postponement of the exams keeping in mind the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the difficulty in appearing for the exams.

Vice Chancellor of KTU Dr MS Rajasree said that the final decision in the matter was taken by the Syndicate Standing Committee on Examinations of the varsity. While many final year students have been stranded in foreign countries and other states; there are students who have reached Kerala but are undergoing a 14-day quarantine period.

A report in The Hindu said that the standing committee has referred the case to the Academic Council, which is headed by the vice chancellor.

The council will look into the various pros and cons regarding the postponement of exams. This includes a letter by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that has recommended the cancellation of the final-year examinations and evaluating students' performance on the basis of "previous semesters' examinations and internal assessment".

KTU had released the exam schedule for B Tech exams on June 16. Exams were supposed to take place on July 1, 3 and 7. For more information, students can visit the official site of the varsity at ktu.edu.in.

