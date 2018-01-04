Apex Heart Institute installs India's first Vascular Robotics system

A milestone for the history of Interventional Cardiology field in India has been achieved by world renowned Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Tejas Patel, Chairman and Chief Interventional Cardiologist at Apex Heart Institute, Ahmedabad. He announced the first commercial installation of Vascular Robotics system- CorPath GRX at his center. This is the first and the only Vascular Robotic system outside the United States. The hospital's first robotic-assisted stenting was performed via right dorsal transradial access by Dr. Patel. Within 2 weeks of Vascular Robotics Installation at the center, more than 50 coronary cases including complex cases like patients with Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) and Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) have been performed. The institute is a state- of-art cardiology center and now it would also be the first "Global Center of Excellence" outside USA to train interventional cardiologists from India and all over the world on robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI).