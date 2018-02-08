Apathy! Residents of this village are forced to walk 12-kilometres to reach hospital

In a shameful incident highlighting the apathy of medical care facilities in parts of India, residents of a village in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani were forced to carry a critically-ill person themselves in absence of ambulance. Ambulance services failed to reach the patient due to unavailability of roads. If someone needs medical attention in this village, than there is no option but to walk 12 kilometers to reach the nearest hospital. The incident has come to light when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claims that roads of Madya Pradesh are better than those in U.S.