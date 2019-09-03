Apache inducted in IAF of same variant used by US Army: Boeing India President

In a major boost to the Indian Air Force, eight Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian Attack helicopters were inducted on September 03 at Punjab's Pathankot Air Base. While speaking to ANI, President of Boeing India, Salil Gupte said, "These are the first 8 of the 22 Apache helicopters that are coming to India Air Force. These are the AH-64E variant, the same variant used by the US Army. These Apache helicopters have the latest technology." Indian Air Force had signed contract with Boeing Ltd for 22 helicopters in 2015.