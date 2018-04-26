APAC firms ahead in implementing disruptive technologies: Report

Singapore, April 26 (IANS) Companies in the Asia-Pacific region are more confident in their ability to disrupt markets by implementing new digital technologies and business models, a new report said on Thursday.

According to the research conducted by the International Data Corporation (IDC) and commissioned by Avaya Holdings Corp, almost a third (29.2 per cent) of respondents in the APAC region said they were market disrupters, compared with the global average of 19.5 per cent.

The results were revealed at the "Experience Avaya Asia-Pacific" event here.

"Organisations in the Asia-Pacific region are setting the pace for digital transformation, and are driving innovation in their industries. Companies understand the importance of communications and its impact on increasing employee efficiency," said Sami Ammous, Managing Director, ASEAN, Avaya.

"Empowering workers should, in turn, lead to better customer experiences, as more productive staff should be better able to meet their needs," Ammous added.

Avaya is working with leading organisations in the region to leverage emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Internet of Things to enhance business performance.

According to the survey, increased employee productivity is a primary driver for digital transformation for 65.6 per cent of organisations in the Asia-Pacific region, above the international average of 62.1 per cent.

When it comes to India, the report said that 62 per cent respondents feel that the primary driver to take up digital transformation initiative into their business is to boost employee efficiency.

Nearly 58 per cent respondents said it helps to enhance the customer experience.

Similarly, 74 per cent of the respondents feel that their organisation is able to meet their digital transformation goals successfully.

Jim Chirico, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avaya; Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International; and other senior Avaya executives joined more than 400 customers, partners and suppliers here to examine how emerging technology trends are driving digital transformation initiatives in the region.

The report said that over 85 per cent of enterprises in India feel that the digital transformation initiatives is immensely helping in better customer service followed by accelerating the pace of new product/service introduction and revenue growth in India.

Similarly, more than 90 per cent believed that communication tools and technologies are extremely important to their digital transformation initiatives to enable customer to employee, customer to customer and employee to employee communication.

Over 98 per cent of the respondents in India believed that it is extremely important to embed communications into core business processes and applications.

