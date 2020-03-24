AP SSC exams 2020 postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus: AP SSC exams postponed

Coronavirus: Amid coronavirus pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has postponed the SSC or class 10 examinations scheduled to be held from March 31, 2020. State education minister A Suresh said, "To arrest the spread of coronavirus, the government has postponed the SSC exams. The revised exam dates will be announced soon."

A total of 6,39,022 students have registered for the SSC exams this year. The students are advised to visit the official website for the revised datesheet. Earlier, the board decided to go ahead with the class 10 exams as per schedule.

Many states, including Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh have deferred their board class 10, 12, and state level examinations. This week, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have also postponed the class 10, 12 board examination and evaluation process till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main scheduled to begin from April 5.

The state is in lockdown till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Till now, seven positive cases reported from the state, with around 500 in the country.

Here's a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?