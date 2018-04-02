AP special status row: TDP MPs protest inside Parliament premises

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs on Monday continued their protest in the Parliament premises over special status of Andra Pradesh. Meaniwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MPs also protested inside Parliament over formation of Cauvery Management Board. The Andhra ruling party and the BJP-ruled Centre have been at the loggerheads over the non-issuance of the 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh. Amid protests by TDP MPs in the Parliament over it, the party ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition on March 16.