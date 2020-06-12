AP Intermediate Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Marks Online at manabadi.co.in, bieap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) have declared the results for first and second-year intermediate board exam result 2020, today, Friday, June 12. According to reports, more than 10.17 lakh students had appeared in this year BIEAP 1st and 2nd-year board exams 2020. The results are now declared, and students can check their scores for the AP Intermediate board exam 2020 at the official website, bieap.gov.in. The marks are also available online at the Manabadi websites; manabadi.co.in. The overall pass percentage of AP first year stood at 59% and second year at 63%. National Institutional Ranking Framework 'India Rankings 2020' E-Released by Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Check Full list Here.

As per the latest update, the official website of BIEAP is unresponsive or browsing extremely slow. Students are hence advised to maintain their patience and check again later. They can also check their Intermediate results 2020 at manabadi.co.in, results.cgg.gov.in. The division in which candidates are placed will be decided on the basis of their passing marks in all the papers. Students who score 91-100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81-90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61-70 marks B2 grade, 51-60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35-40 marks D grade. Cancel Exams: Students Continue to Trend #HealthOverExams and #Cancel_CA_CS_exams on Twitter Demanding Postponement of CA, CS, NEET, JEE Main & Final Year Examinations.

How to Check the AP Intermediate Board Exam Result 2020?

Visit the official website; bieap.gov.in or Manabadi website; manabadi.co.in.

Wait for the homepage to load.

Find the link that states AP Intermediate Results ‘Click Here,’ and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

In the given fields, enter the required details.

Now submit the information asked on the page.

Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

The Andhra Pradesh board conducted the pending Modern Language Paper-II/ Geography on June 3, which was postponed due to the lockdown. The students will have to score at least 35 percent in each paper to pass the board exam 2020. Now that the results are out, BIEAP will next announce the timetable for AP Supplementary Board Exams 2020 for candidates who are unhappy with their scores achieved.

