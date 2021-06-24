AP Inter, SSC Exams Cancelled, Results Based on Internal Assessment

After being pulled by the Supreme Court, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to cancel its class 12 and class 10 or intermediate and SSC examinations. The state board will be declaring results based on internal assessment, as directed by the SC. The state is yet to release the details of the assessment formula. The SC had given time of 10 days for the state governments to come with the results scheme and had asked all state boards to declare their results by July 31.

After the announcement of the cancellation of exams, advocate Mamata Sharma who is fighting the case for the cancellation of board exams in SC, took to Twitter and write, “Victory of students. Really thankful to Hon’ble Supreme Court for standing strong with Students (sic)”. The next hearing of the case is on June 25 at 2 pm.

Earlier today, addressing Andhra Pradesh’s education department the SC said that “even if there is a single causality you will be held responsible”. It added, “Merely saying we want to take the exam is not enough. You’ve to take responsibility of students, staff, frontline workers.”

While the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had earlier said that it is “keen” on holding exams as the AP Inter exams are “crucial” for college admissions, the Supreme Court had told the state government that it will be responsible if even a single casualty is reported during the exam.

The State Education Minister A Suresh had earlier written a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal asking him not to conduct NEET or JEE Main or any other national level entrance exam till the Andhra Pradesh government hold its board exams. He said that this will ensure the students hailing from AP are not at a disadvantage in college admissions.

The decision by the state government will impact about 15 lakh students. Every year, on average nearly 15 lakh students appear for the AP Board exams including both AP SSC and AP Inter. Over 10 lakh students appear for AP exams last year and over 6.39 lakh had attempted the AP SSC exam past year. A similar number of students are expected to have enrolled in AP Board exams this year as well.

Apart from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka too has said that it will hold exams for class 10 students as these students were promoted from class 9 to 10 without exams, however, the state has cancelled exams for class 12 students. Kerala too is holding exams for plus one or class 11 students while the board exams for Kerala 12th students have been cancelled. Most of the states have cancelled their board exams on the lines of CBSE.

