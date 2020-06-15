AP govt releases Socio Economic Survey on eve of budget session of state legislature

Amaravati, June 15 (PTI) Breaking from tradition, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday released the Socio Economic Survey, estimating the Gross State Domestic Product to be Rs 9,72,782 crore at current prices in the 2019-20 fiscal as per advance estimates and Rs 6,72,018 crore at constant (2011-12) prices prices.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the Socio- Economic Survey report for 2019-20 at his camp office here on Monday on the eve of the budget session of the state Legislature.

As per normal practice the SES report is tabled in the Assembly on the day the Budget is presented.

According to the report, the GSDP registered an increase of 12.73 per cent at current prices and 8.16 per cent at constant prices, compared to 2018-19, as against the national growth of only five per cent.

Due to 'favourable seasonal conditions', the agriculture sector (Gross Value Added) grew by 18.96 per cent,horticulture sector by 11.67 per cent and livestock by 4.53 per cent, the report said.

The industrial sector was expected to register a growth rate of 5.67 per cent and the services sector 9.11 per cent at constant prices in 2019-20.

The Per Capita Income of Andhra Pradesh at current prices increased to Rs 1,69,519 in 2019-20 from Rs 1,51,173 in 2018- 19, marking a growth of 12.14 per cent.

The All India per capita income for 2019-20 stood at Rs 1,34,432, the SES report said.