AP CM Chandrababu Naidu hails PV Sindhu for winning silver at World Badminton C'ship

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Renowned badminton player PV Sindhu, who won silver medal in the recent World Badminton Championship, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

She was accompanied by her Chief National Coach P. Gopichand.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was happy and blessed Sindhu for her better performance in future and also wished luck for her service as a deputy collector.

Speaking on the same, P. Gopichand said, "Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the Amaravathi Badminton Academy, which will be established here soon. With the blessings ff Chandrababu Naidu Garu, we will stand high in the State."

"International standard players will come out in the near future," he added.

Sharing a moment from the meeting, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted, "Congratulated @Pvsindhu1 & Pullela Gopichand for her recent achievement in #2017BWC."

Sindhu won silver medal after losing to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the finals of the World Championship held at Glasgow. (ANI)