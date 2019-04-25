Anzac Day observed in Kolkata, slain soldiers remembered

Australia's High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu along with Andrew Ford, Australian Consul-General in Kolkata paid homage to those, who lost their lives in service to their country during Anzac Day ceremony Bhowanipore Commonwealth War Graves. Australian cricketer Steve Smith also took part in the ceremony. Anzac Day commemorated on April 25. It is one of the Australia's most important national occasions. It marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces in 1915 during the First World War. ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. The soldiers in those forces quickly became known as Anzacs, and the pride they took in that name endures to this day. Anzac Day is the national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.