Anyone can earn medal if they try well, says star athlete Joby Matthew

Kochi (Kerala)[India], August 18 (ANI): Athlete Joby Matthew, who was the largest exponent of medals for India at the recently concluded World Dwarf Games, returned to Kochi on Friday.

The 21-member Indian contingent delivered a stellar performance at the 7th edition of the games in Canada and bagged a total of 37 medals, including 15 golds, 10 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

Matthew led the medals tally as he bagged six medals, which included two golds, three silvers and a bronze.

"Anyone can earn medal if they try well. I hope the people like us should be well encouraged and helped by the authorities and government," said the Kerala-born athlete upon his arrival at the Cochin International Airport.

"It is not for my personal achievements but for those emerging athletes and I hope the government will do the needful," said the 41-year-old, who is physically challenged from birth with 60 percent disabilities.

Besides Matthew, CV Rajanna from Bengaluru was another Indian athlete who won three gold medals.

The event was held over a week at the University of Guelph in the Ontario province of Canada, featuring as many as 400 athletes from across 24 different countries. (ANI)