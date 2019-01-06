Anyone who has defrauded India of single paisa have been caught: Sambit Patra on Vijay Mallya

While talking to ANI about Vijay Mallya being declared as economic fugitive offender, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "This is big news that Vijay Mallya has been declared as economic fugitive offender. This was possible only when economic fugitive offender bill 2018 was passed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If you would compare of what was happening before and today, there is a lot of difference. There was a time when Vijay Mallya was treated with soft approach, loans were being given to him. We have seen that how Manmohan Singh has helped him out". He further added, "While Vijay Mallya was propagated and promoted in UPA regime, we see that under Modi, anyone who has defrauded India of a single paisa have been caught and have been taught a lesson".