Anwesh Upadhyay wins National Rapid Chess Championship

Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) International Master Anwesh Upadhyay overpowered as many as six Grandmasters, fellow International Masters and other chess masters to clinch National Rapid Chess Championship at Bhawanipore Education Society College here on Thursday.

He secured his trophy after the penultimate round and settled to a draw in the final round to score magical figure of 9 points.

Anwesh, a student of Ukraine University, came to India for this title hunt.

Bengal's defending Champion G.M. Neelotpal Das finished fourth with 8.5 points.

