Anvay Naik Suicide: Is Justice Only for Asia’s Richest, Ask Kin

The abetment of suicide case of architect Anvay Naik, in which journalist Arnab Goswami along with two others is a prime accused, has once again taken centrestage in Maharashtra politics with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s claim of an alleged cover up of it by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Amid a heated debate in the Maharashtra Assembly over the Shiv Sena shielding top cop Sachin Vaze’s alleged involvement in the case of explosives being recovered outside Mukesh Ambani’s house, Deshmukh had alleged that the Fadnavis government was targeting Vaze since he was overlooking the Goswami case.

Naik’s family on Thursday, 11 March addressed the media and said that the case had been sidelined and the allegations of cover-up by Deshmukh were legitimate.

What Naik’s Family Said in the Briefing

Naik’s daughter Adnya alleged that nobody was taking cognisance of the threats the family has been receiving ever since Goswami was released on bail, while threats to Ambani have made national headlines since he is “Asia’s richest man.”

“Does one have to be Asia’s richest man to get justice? Can common people not expect justice?”

“In Anvay Naik’s suicide case, when the prime accused Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja jail, he blatantly threatened us with consequences and yet nobody has taken cognisance of it.”

“Our case has undoubtedly been suppressed. We agree with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s statement that the Fadnavis government had suppressed our case.”

She further alleged that the case wasn’t probed as it should have been despite the police recovering a suicide note, adding that she and her mother Akshita Naik have faith in the Mumbai police.

The Anvay Naik Suicide Case: A Background

Interior designer and architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik died by suicide, after which a suicide note recovered by the police alleged non-payment of dues by Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV and two others.

After the case was closed by the Raigad police in 2019, it was reopened by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in May 2020, after Naik’s wife and daughter approached the Maharashtra home ministry.

Naik’s wife Akshita had been consistently pushing for the case to be reinvestigated by putting out several videos about the matter on social media.

Goswami and Republic TV have denied the allegations, and claimed that 90 percent of the amount due to Naik’s company had been paid as per the contract for designing the channel’s Mumbai studio.

