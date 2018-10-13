Anushree Reddy wants to style Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Popular for using vintage flora combined with zardozi embroidery from Hyderabad for her creations, Anushree Reddy, who has wowed many young brides and fashionista with her work, says she wishes to design for Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whom she calls the epitome of beauty.

Reddy launched her eponymous label in 2010 that stands out for its scintillating colours and easy-to-wear garments blended with glamour. Over the years, she has styled the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu and Athiya Shetty among others.

Asked if there is any personality left she would like to give a style twist with her designs, Reddy told IANS here: "That would be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. I would love to design an outfit for her. She carries every outfit effortlessly. She is the epitome of beauty and grace."

Talking about Bollywood's presence playing a big role in driving a designer's popularity these days, she said: "Yes, I do agree to some extent celebrities do increase a brand's visibility. They aid the designer in reaching out to a larger spectrum of audience."

Reddy holds a MBA degree from Cardiff University and calls herself a "self taught designer".

Asked if being a self taught designer gives her an edge over other designers, she said: "I feel like that's a double edged thing sometimes it works as an advantage and sometimes as disadvantage. From my experience of being in this industry I believe that this is something that can be done without an education although it would be great to be a fashion student and receive a formal education but one can definetely do without it."

She says there are times where she needs to reach out for help when it comes to a few technical things.

"But then again as I have not learnt the rules I don't have to stick to them so that works as an advantage. Owing to that I can experiment more with my collections may it be the designs or the colour palette and it all comes to me naturally," she added.

Reddy showcased her latest range "Vintage Rose" at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week (LMIFW). She has made her debut at the ongoing fashion fest here. She says she is very excited as this is her first time at the Fashion Design Council Of India.

Talking about her collection, she said: " It is inspired by the old world charm and dusty rose pink hues, my signature floral prints are used in different permutations and combinations through the entire collection."

The four-day fashion event presented collections by designers like Wendell Rodricks, Samant Chauhan, Rahul Mishra among many others and also saw a launch of a new organic skincare brand 'Ikkai' by Lotus Herbals. Their range includes organic masks, souffles and scrubs.

