Anushka, Virat celebrate Team India's historic win

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma had a special surprise for her husband Virat Kohli to celebrate Indian Cricket Team's victory in Australia. In a picture shared by cricketer Virat Kohli on social media, the couple can be seen commemorating the victory by cutting a cake with 'Congratulations Virat' written on it. Apart from Anushka, a number of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and Anupam Kher also cheered for team India on social media. Ranked as World No. 1, Team India lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after clinching the four-Test series by 2-1.