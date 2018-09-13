Anushka, Varun share 'eco-friendly Buppa made with Dhaaga'

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Anushka Sharma along with Varun Dhawan shared a beautiful eco-friendly Ganesha on her Instagram handle. The 'Pari' fame mentioned in the caption that the colorful Lord Ganesh idol is fully made with Dhaaga. "Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga ? #GaneshChaturthi @varundvn." Both actors enthusiastically hailed 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' in the end of the video. 'Sui Dhaaga - Made In India' is based on the stories of self-reliance and high spirits of the two central characters, Mamta and Mauji, rooted in an earthy town of India. The love story is slated to hit the screens on September 28. Sui Dhaaga,