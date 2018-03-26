Anushka Sharma's horror drama Pari to be remade in Tamil?

Anushka Sharma's latest production 'Pari' left the entire Bollywood impressed for many reasons. The actress had previously backed unusual projects like 'NH 10' and 'Phillauri' under her banner Clean Slate Productions. 'Pari' established that horror can be lot more than just a few scares. The movie that fared decently at the box office is said to be remade in Tamil. As for the casting and other details for the Tamil remake, nothing has been revealed yet. 'Pari' also starred Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor among others. The Prosit Roy directed film was released on March 2. Anushka played dark character of a witch in the film and won accolades for her stellar performance. Anushka is currently busy shooting for YRF's 'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India' along with Varun Dhawan. The movie is slated to release on September 28.