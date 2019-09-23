Anushka Sharma is the youngest, only bollywood actor on Fortune India's list of most Powerful Women

Actress Anushka Sharma has been named in the Fortune India's top 50 list of Most Powerful Women of 2019. She ventured into Bollywood in 2008 with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, is the youngest woman on the list and ranks at 39. She is also the only Bollywood actor to feature on the list. Fortune India wrote about the actress: "Sharma is not only the face of her clothing line Nush and several other brands such as Nivea, Elle 18, Myntra and Lavie, but also a producer. Clean Slate Films, which Sharma set up when she was 25, has produced three small-budget Hindi films - NH10, Phillauri, and Pari.