Anushka Sharma spotted with Virat Kohli in Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli might not be vocal about their alleged relationship, but their meetings - in and outside - their work premises keep their fans in a perfectly happy space.

The alleged couple was spotted with Sri Lankan fans in a hotel on Tuesday (August 15).

Also photographed with the couple was Team India's coach Ravi Shastri.

Virat Kohli's fanpage on Instagram posted the picture of the trio and captioned it, "Virat & Anushka with Lucky Fans in Sri Lanka today!"

The Indian Cricket Team registered a scintillating victory over Sri Lanka in the third Test match by an innings and 171 runs and clinched the series 3-0 comfortably on Monday.

The power couple is often seen spending quality time with each other.

The duo also spent quite a vacation in New York.

Giving a sneak peek of it, the 28-year-old Indian skipper shared an adorable picture on his Instagram handle wherein they could be seen posing together.

"Much needed break with my ?" he captioned it.

The post amassed more than one million likes in just 12 hours. (ANI)