Anushka Sharma promotes tiger conservation

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma has joined hands with Discovery to promote a global awareness movement to save tigers from extinction.

Anushka will promote Project C.A.T: Conserving Acres for Tigers, aimed at raising awareness to preserve the habitat of the declining numbers of tigers in the wild.

Discovery has collaborated with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for Project C.A.T, a statement said.

Anushka, who has consistently championed the cause of animal welfare and was recognised as PETA's person of the year 2017, features in a video.

She says, "Tigers - the glorious wild cats are in real danger of getting extinct and they need our help.

"As a large predator, tigers are an umbrella species and play a critical role in ensuring that the delicate ecological balance in the wild is maintained. The current situation is a sad reflection of us as human beings."

She believes everyone needs to reflect upon how they can contribute to make the world a better place to live in and "ensure that our future generations too can experience this magnificent creature".

Karan Bajaj, Senior Vice President and General Manager - South Asia, Discovery Communications India, said: "We are excited to partner with Anushka Sharma to ignite awareness about tiger conservation and help promote the global movement to save them. We will use the collective power of our media brands to amplify the message of Tiger conservation."

As part of the WWF partnership launched in 2016, Project C.A.T. program funds nearly two million acres of protected habitat in India and Bhutan to protect and increase the wild tiger population.

This year, Discovery has further increased the ambit of the project by supporting initiatives in Sundarbans forest located in the coastal region of Bay of Bengal.

--IANS

dc/vm