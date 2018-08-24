Anushka Sharma to promote Fujifilm's Instax

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has come on board for a digital partnership with Fujifilm India to promote its Instax range of instant cameras. Preserving memories with a physical print is the product's USP, says the actress.

The collaboration with Anushka -- known for her "inherent charm" and "novelty" -- is for the period of August to November 2018, the company announced via a statement on Friday.

Fujifilm plans to leverage Anushka's 45.2 million-plus social media fans and influence over the modern youth to support the product's popularity.

"For me, photography is all about self-expression and preserving memories," Anushka, who finds a sense of nostalgia in it, said in a statement.

"Instax captures the magic of the moment and seals it in a picture -instantly, and serves as reminders of those beautiful memories forever. The most compelling reason to use it in the age of digital photography is uniqueness. Once an image is taken, it is truly a one-of-a-kind photo made special with the unique feel of a physical print," added the actress, who will soon be seen in the movie "Sui Dhaaga - Made In India".

According to Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, Anushka's uniqueness and charm perfectly blends with their brand, and she embodies what the product is about -- "young, fun and 'kawaii' (cute in Japanese)".

--IANS

rb/bg