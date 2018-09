Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday presented with the country's highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, by President of India Ram Nath Kovind. During the award function, Virat was cheered by his wife Anushka Sharma. In the video, Anushka can be seen cheering and clapping for the cricketer as he proudly walks to the president to receive his honour.