Anushka perfects 'charkha' for 'Sui Dhaaga'

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma, who plays an embroiderer from the Indian hinterlands in "Sui Dhaaga - Made In India", ensured she sank her teeth into the character and so, she learnt how to operate a traditional 'charkha' for it.

Anushka will be seen as Mamta in the Yash Raj Films production, which features Varun Dhawan as her life and business partner Mauji.

For the role, Anushka needed to be skilled with actual handloom machines and equipment and she picked up the skill to operate the charkha.

Director Sharat Katariya has used a modern version of the charkha and not the exact Gandhi charkha in the film.

Since the film's plot is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of self-reliance, the symbolism of Mamta using the charkha is integral to the teachings and principles of the Father of the Nation. Katariya wanted to use it effectively in the film through Mamta's character.

"Mamta is very good at embroidery. She knows how to yarn the thread. She operates a version of the charkha that is used for sorting threads.

"I had to learn these skills perfectly for the film to do justice to Sharat's vision of Mamta. I learnt the charkha for several days while shooting in Chanderi before Sharat filmed those shots," Anushka said.

She described her character as enterprising, innovative and an eternal optimist.

"Mamta lives in heartland India, but it doesn't stop her from dreaming big. Heartland India has so many fantastic stories of women who are passionately chasing their dreams and making a name for themselves.

"They are making our country immensely proud. Mamta is one of them. From a housewife, a life partner she becomes a business partner of her husband Mauji and she picks up 'sui dhaaga' to realise this goal."

"Sui Dhaaga..." brings together the National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Katariya after their blockbuster "Dum Laga Ke Haisha". It will release on September 28.

