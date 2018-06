India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday received the Polly Umrigar Award for being the best international cricketer for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons at the annual BCCI awards. The Indian skipper received his award from former cricketer Ravi Shastri. BCCI annual awards also saw cricketers Lokesh Rahul , Hardik Pandya & Dinesh Karthik with his wife and Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal in Bengaluru.