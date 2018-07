The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Anurag Thakur as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha. A former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Thakur replaces Rakesh Singh, who was appointed as the Madhya Pradesh BJP president in April. Thakur, who is an MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, was the president of the BJP's youth wing.