Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj join protest against JNU attack

Protests against the mob attack in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) continue for the second day in front of the Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Palace hotel.

Protesters, mostly college students, were seen with tambourines and guitars in their hands and they were singing songs of revolution. The protests continue throughout the night in front of the Gateway of India in South Mumbai's Colaba. They were joined by Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap, and Vishal Dadlani.