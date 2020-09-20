Actor Payal Ghosh Accuses Director Anurag Kashyap Of Sexual Harassment

Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh on Saturday accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment that took place 2015 in a tweet, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against him.

Kashyap has denied the accusations.

Ghosh took to Twitter and said, ”@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!”

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia@narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

On Sunday, Ghosh told ANI, “He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn’t have happened. If someone approaches you for work,it doesn’t mean the person is prepared for anything.”

#WATCH: He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn't have happened. If someone approaches you for work,it doesn't mean the person is prepared for anything: Actor Payal Ghosh on her allegation of sexual harassment against Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap pic.twitter.com/rL0C1AHZNe — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), has asked Ghosh to send them a formal complaint.

“Last night I saw a tweet in which Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment in 2015. This is shocking. I tweeted back at her saying if she wants to complain, she can send a detail complaint to me. We will take up the matter with the police. We stand with her. Till the matter reaches the court, I want Payal Ghosh to know, that the National Commission for Women stand with her,” Sharma said in a video message that was published on the NCW Twitter handle.

