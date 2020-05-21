Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan, Kunal Kamra are Auctioning Their Awards to Fight Covid-19

Acclaimed filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, as well as writer-comedian Varun Grover and Kunal Kamra are auctioning their awards to help fight coronavirus.

The artists have invited fans to bid on their awards in order to raise Rs 13 lakh to help COVID-19 patients.

Taking to Twitter, Kamra posted a link to the donation page where he put his YouTube Button award for auction and asked other artists to do the same. Following the example, many artists have come forth to declare their awards fro bidding.

Kashyap has put up his Filmfare award which the director had won for Gangs of Wasseypur in 2013.

National Award-winning director Ghaywan has put up three awards for bidding including the TOIFA best debut director award that he won for Masaan, the Filmfare award that he won for his film Juice as well as a signed copy of the ‘Prix de l’Avenir’, he won for Masaan at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

Varun Grover has put his YOIFA award for best lyricist, which he received for the song 'Moh moh ke dhaage' from the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. While posting the same on Twitter, the writer said, "Putting it up on eBay in 2050 was my retirement fund plan but i believe now is a better time to use it to secure India's future".

The fundraiser is being conducted by Burda Media India in collaboration with Mylab Discovery Solutions and Milaap Foundation to raise funds for RT-PCR Test Kits for donation to some of the worst affected areas in India.

"The cost of each testing kit is 1.2Lacs + GST and each testing kit has the capacity to test 100 samples. We aim to donate ten testing kits, which will help 1000 people get tested for COVID-19, free of cost," the donation page reads.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in India with over one lakh total number of confirmed cases and over 3,000 deaths.