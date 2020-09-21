Anurag Kashyap Gets #MeToo Allegation 1 Day After Saying Ravi Kishan Did Drugs; Was It A Retaliation?

A few days ago, Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap had made some comments on actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan’s stance against drugs and how it affects the film industry.

Sometime last week, Ravi Kishan had commended the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s decision to take a closer look at the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and subsequently arresting several people regarding drugs including actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Anurag Kashyap had spoken out about how he was against the overly virtuous stance that Kishan was taking against drugs and stated how Kishan himself used to smoke weed when he worked in one of Kashyap’s films.

Now, in an interesting turn of events, yesterday a MeToo post was made against Kashyap, seemingly out of the blue.

Let us take a look at the chronology of it all and whether this was some kind of alleged retaliation or just a coincidence:

14th September 2020

On 14th September, BJP MP Ravi Kishan had brought up the issue of drugs and drug trafficking in India and asked Centre to take strict action against those involved in this work.

He’d stated that, “I want to bring an important issue to the notice of all the MPs. The problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on a rise in our country and a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country’s youth. Our neighbouring countries are contributing as the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is done every year via Punjab and Nepal.”

He further added how drugs were rampant in the Indian film industry by saying, “Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended and the NCB is doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action, apprehend the culprits soon, give them befitting punishment and bring an end to conspiracy of neighbouring countries.”

His words had even apparently angered Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan who had spoken out in defence of Bollywood.

18th September

On 18th September, Anurag Kashyap while speaking to journalist Faye D’Souza during a YouTube live stream, had revealed how Ravi Kishan used to do drugs too.

In the interview, he said “Ravi Kishan acted in my last film Mukkabaaz. Ravi Kishan starts his day by saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bam Bhole. Jai shiv Shambhu For the longest period of his time, he has been somebody who has used weed. It is life. Everybody knows it. The whole world knows. There’s not a single person who doesn’t know that Ravi Kishan does not smoke up. He might have quit now, that he has become a minister, he might have cleaned up.”

Continuing on that thought, Kashyap added that, “But do you include that in drugs? No. I am not judging Ravi, because I have never seen weed as a drug. ‘Abuse’ is not the word. He used to smoke up. He has always been functional, he has always done his job well, it did not make him dysfunctional, did not make him a monster. It did not do anything that people associate with drugs,” he added. “So when he talks about it, when he takes a self-righteous stand, I have a problem with that.”

Ravi Kishan’s Response

These statements possibly irked Ravi Kishan, who over the week was quoted by news agency ANI saying, “I didn’t expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It’s no secret I am a devotee of Shiva so I chant his name. I’m saddened he would not support me on this issue of the war on drugs & say that I smoked up & am now clean just because I’m a minister, which I’m not.”

He also stated that, “I do not need to justify what I currently do or used to do. It is my humble request to you Anurag babu. You know I respect you. You must understand what I am saying. One must think a thousand times before thinking or speaking anything. This goes for him too.”

MeToo Allegations

Around the same time, actor Payal Ghosh had come out with certain MeToo related allegations against Anurag Kashyap.

During an interview with news channel ABN Telugu, Ghosh said that the incident happened some time between 2014-15 when she had visited Kashyap while looking for work.

She recounted how Kashyap allegedly told her that ‘she should not think of denying a big star like him’ and that going along with his wishes can benefit her future career.

