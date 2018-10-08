Anupam, Rishi discuss importance of 'pause' in life

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher, who met actor Rishi Kapoor in US, says the two discussed about India, New York, the magic of the movies and importance of a "pause" in life.

Rishi, who is in the US for a medical treatment, shared a photograph of himself along with Anupam, whom he calls an old friend.

He captioned the image: "New York, Manhattan. 'Kher-free' or is it 'Care-free' on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon!"

Anupam replied: "Dearest Rishiji! It was so wonderful to meet you and spend some time on the streets of Manhattan. You are such a great and entertaining conversationalist.

"Loved talking to you about India, New York, magic of movies and importance of a 'pause' in life. Achcha laga aapse milke (Felt good meeting you)."

Anupam and Rishi have together worked in films like "Eena Meena Deeka", "Chandni", "Shreemaan Aashique", "Vijay" and "Prem Granth".

--IANS

