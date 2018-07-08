Anupam lauds Kailash Kher for introducing new bands

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has lauded singer-composer Kailash Kher for introducing two new bands to the world of music on his birthday.

Anupam on Saturday night took to Twitter to share a video of Kailash at the launch of the new bands.

"I applaud the gesture of my friend and a great musician Kailash Kher who celebrates his birthday by introducing new bands to the world of music," Anupam captioned the image.

The 63-year-old also said he enjoyed being in the presence of lyricist Prasoon Joshi, singers Suresh Wadkar and Anup Jalota.

Kailash launched bands AR Divine and Sparsh on his birthday on Saturday here. He says it is his way of nurturing music and art to "save humanity".

In 2016, he launched Surfira and Indie Roots at an event called "Naye Parinde, Nayi Udaan".

-*-

Vir Das happy with uncensored digital freedom

Comedian-actor Vir Das has lauded Anurag Kashyap's latest web series "Sacred Games". He says that the new wave of uncensored digital freedom will take Indian content to good places.

Vir tweeted on Sunday: "What a great product! So happy for everyone involved with 'Sacred Games'. Happiest for the writers. This new wave of uncensored digital freedom will drive Indian content into some very very good places."

The "Delhi Belly" actor also praised writer Varun Grover for the script.

"Big salute Varun Grover and your writing team. So so so well done," he added.

The Nteflix's show stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

The story of "Sacred Games" is adapted from Vikram Chandra's book of the same name. The novel takes you into the life of police officer Sartaj Singh and into the criminal underworld of Ganesh Gaitonde, the most wanted gangster in India.

It is described as a story of friendship and betrayal, of terrible violence, of an astonishing modern city and its dark side.

-*-

Gauri finally allows SRK to post their image online

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has allowed the superstar to share a photograph of the couple on social media.

He captioned the image he tweeted on Saturday: "After years the wife has allowed me to post a pic I have taken...she's Gauri Khan all heart!"

On the work front, SRK will be seen in "Zero", a story that celebrates life. The movie is slated to release on December 21.

