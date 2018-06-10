Anupam Kher wraps up shooting for 'Mrs Wilson'

London, June 10 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has completed shooting for the British TV mini series "Mrs Wilson" in Belfast.

The actor shared the update on his Twitter account via a video and an image where he was still dressed as his character.

He wrote: "It is a wrap. Finished the shoot of 'Mrs Wilson'. What an extraordinary experience it has been. Thanks to the entire cast and crew for being so wonderful... on and off camera. It is a bitter-sweet feeling when one finishes a project. I will miss everybody, including the character I played."

"Mrs Wilson" is directed by Richard Laxton and also features Iain Glen, Keeley Hawes, Calam Lynch, Ruth Wilson and Patrick Kennedy, among others.

In another post, he wrote: "Finished shoot at Belfast. Now on my way back to 'aamchi' Mumbai, my India. Now I am in the aircraft in London. Flying to India. I keep thinking about you all and miss you. It feels great when I read your warm and heartening comments."

"Some are nice, some are indifferent and then 'kuch log aise hote hain - dukhi aatmayen' (Then there are a few sad souls)... but I look forward to being back to my country. Lots of love. All the best," he added.

In India, Anupam will next be seen in the film "The Accidental Prime Minister", which is expected to release in December.

