Anupam Kher wishes Manmohan Singh on 86th b'day

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will next be seen as Dr Manmohan Singh in 'The Accidental Prime Minister', on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the former Prime Minister on his 86th birthday. "Respected #DrManmohanSingh!! Here is wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday. May be I will get an opportunity to have a cup of tea and a piece of cake with you if you ever watch our film. I promise, you will like my portrayal. It is full of sincerity and honesty. Regards," tweeted the 63-year-old actor. Based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, written by Manmohan Singh's media adviser Sanjaya Baru, 'The Accidental Prime Minister' revolves around Singh's life, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. It also features Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra as Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi. Suzanne Bernert will portray the role of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Directed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is set to hit the theatres on December 21.