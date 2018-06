Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday traveled in a Mumbai local train and while doing so, he went back in time in 1981 when he first came to Mumbai. Kher was also there to support a campaign 'Ek Safar Rail Ke Sath'. Besides, on film front, Anupam Kher will be seen aping India's former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Signh in 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.