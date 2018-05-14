Anupam Kher sees Bafta TV award nomination as 'fantastic achievement'

London, May 14 (IANS) Anupam Kher lost the Best Supporting Actor Award at Baftas here to Irish actor Brian F. O'Byrne, but the Indian actor is proud of his nomination and said there is always a next time.

He was nominated for the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards in 2018 for his work in the adaptation of Sathnam Sanghera's memoir "The Boy with the Topknot", a TV movie.

The award went to O'Byrne for "Little Boy Blue" at the ceremony here on Sunday.

"Thank you Bafta for the Best Supporting Actor nomination for 'The Boy With The Topknot'. It's a great honour for me, for a Hindi medium educated boy from a small town in India whose father was a clerk in the forest department.

"It's a fantastic achievement to be nominated amongst some of the top actors in the world," Anupam said in a video that he posted on Twitter after the ceremony.

"Thank you to the Indian film industry for giving me wonderful opportunities... I was not announced the winner among the four nominees this evening, but nevertheless, I feel humbled and honoured. There is always a next time," he added.

Among other winners, English TV presenter-producer-actor Declan Donnelly joined his "Britain's Got Talent" co-stars in accepting Best Entertainment Programme at the British Academy Television Awards.

In a star-studded evening honouring the best in TV, Donnelly took to the stage without his presenting partner Ant McPartlin for the show in London's Royal Festival Hall.

Hosted by Sue Perkins, it was a night of shocks for many as "Love Island" scooped the prize for Best Reality and Constructed Factual, beating out rivals such as "The Real Full Monty" and "Celebrity Hunted", reports dailymail.co.uk.

