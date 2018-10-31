Anupam Kher resigns as FTII chairman

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has resigned from his position as chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) because of his acting commitments. Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share the news and cited his busy schedule as the reason behind the resignation. In a letter to MoS (I/C) Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kher, who was appointed to this position a year back, said he needed to spend prolonged periods of time in the United States for the next three years for an international television show because of which he would not be able to give enough time to FTII. On the work front, he will be seen in 'The Accidental Prime Minister', based on Sanjay Baru's 2014 book. The film revolves around Manmohan Singh's term as the PM and on Baru's take on the events that took place during that time.