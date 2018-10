Veteran actor Anupam Kher said on Wednesday that he had quit as Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), a year after his appointment, citing his international assignments as the reason. An actor with a repertoire of over 500 movies including international projects, Anupam was named for the top post in October 2017. His predecessor Gajendra Chauhan's tenure was marked by controversies and protests by students at the FTII campus.