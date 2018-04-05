Anupam Kher looks unbelievably similar to Manmohan Singh in these pics from 'The Accidental Prime Minister'

Known for his cult performance and memorable roles, actor Anupam Kher shared first look of his upcoming movie, 'The Accidental Prime Minister' where he is depicting the character of the former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. The 'Aiyaary' actor took to twitter and shared his first look in which he is looking as the spitting image of the former prime minister. He wrote to twitter, "Happy to share my first look of #DrManmohanSingh, India's Former Prime Minister from the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister directed by #VijayRatnakarGutte and produced by #BohraBrothers. Creative producer is @mehtahansal. Film is based on #SanjayBaru's book with the same title." The movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta. It is based on 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjay Baru. It also stars Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role. The film is scheduled to release on December 21, 2018.