Anupam Kher extends gratitude to Akshaye Khanna and crew of 'The Accidental Prime Minister'

The much awaited political drama, 'The Accidental Prime Minister' had its trailer launch today. On this occasion, Anupam Kher took the opportunity to thank his co-star Akshaye Khanna and the whole crew. Kher thanked the team and his co-stars on his Instagram handle, writing, "Dear @akshaye_khanna!! I know I will get many opportunities to thank you but today being the release of our trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister I want to say that you have been an amazing and most giving co actor. Your brilliance rubbed on me and it helped me bring out my best. You are an inspiration. See you at the trailer launch. Jai Ho. @tapmofficial" The 63-year-old actor has been actively posting pictures related to the upcoming film on the social media. The film is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, written by ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh's media advisor Sanjay Baru. 'The Accidental Prime Minister' revolves around the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh, under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2004 to 2014.

The biographical drama is set to hit the theatres on January 11, 2019.